Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-0)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154)

HOU: (-184) | LAA: (+154) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

HOU: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will look to Tatsuya Imai versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz. Imai did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Last season Kochanowicz and his team went 10-13-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Kochanowicz and his team finished 8-10 in the 18 games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65.1%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -184 favorite at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +116 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -140.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Angels on March 29, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros were victorious in 53, or 53.5%, of the 99 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Houston won seven of 14 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels went 52-69 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 43% of those games).

Los Angeles went 13-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (44.8%).

The Angels combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 84 times last season for an 84-71-5 record against the over/under.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve had a .442 slugging percentage last season thanks to 51 extra-base hits.

Jeremy Pena had 150 hits and an OBP of .363.

Yainer Diaz ended his last campaign with 139 hits, an OBP of .284, plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Christian Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell racked up 124 hits with a batting average of .236 last season.

Nolan Schanuel slugged .389 while batting .264.

Zach Neto racked up a slugging percentage of .474 and a batting average of .257 last season.

Mike Trout had a .359 OBP and batted .232.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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