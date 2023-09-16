Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the BYU Cougars.

Arkansas vs BYU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Arkansas: (-320) | BYU: (+255)

Arkansas: (-320) | BYU: (+255) Spread: Arkansas: -8.5 (-105) | BYU: +8.5 (-115)

Arkansas: -8.5 (-105) | BYU: +8.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Arkansas vs BYU Betting Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas went 6-7-0 last year.

Arkansas had one win ATS (1-2) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater last year.

In 13 Arkansas games last year, 10 hit the over.

Against the spread, BYU was 5-7-0 last year.

BYU went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 8.5 points or more last year.

Last season, seven of BYU's 12 games hit the over.

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Razorbacks win (68.3%)

Arkansas vs BYU Point Spread

Arkansas is favored by 8.5 points over BYU. Arkansas is -105 to cover the spread, with BYU being -115.

Arkansas vs BYU Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Arkansas-BYU on September 16, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Arkansas vs BYU Moneyline

The Arkansas vs BYU moneyline has Arkansas as a -320 favorite, while BYU is a +255 underdog.

Arkansas vs. BYU Points Insights

The average implied total for the Razorbacks last season was 33.7 points, 4.7 more points than their implied total of 29 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Arkansas outscored its implied point total for this matchup (29) seven times.

The 33.5-point average implied total last season for the Cougars is 13.5 more points than the team's 20-point implied total in this matchup.

