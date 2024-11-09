Arizona vs Old Dominion Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) hit the court against the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) on November 9, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Old Dominion Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Old Dominion Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (98.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Arizona (-31.5) versus Old Dominion on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 159.5 points for this game.

Arizona vs. Old Dominion: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona put together a 23-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Old Dominion compiled an 8-22-0 ATS record last year.

The Wildcats owned a better record against the spread at home (11-5-0) than they did in away games (7-4-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Monarchs had better results away (4-9-0) than at home (3-11-0).

Arizona vs. Old Dominion: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona put together a 22-9 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).

The Wildcats did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Last season, Old Dominion won two out of the 19 games, or 10.5%, in which it was the underdog.

The Monarchs were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

Arizona has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.7% in this contest.

Arizona vs. Old Dominion Head-to-Head Comparison

The Monarchs fell short in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. They recorded 32.2 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 37.2 per outing.

The Monarchs scored 88.3 points per 100 possessions (320th in college basketball), while giving up 96 points per 100 possessions (267th in college basketball).

