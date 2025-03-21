Arizona vs Akron Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Akron Zips (28-6) hit the court against the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-12) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest starts at 7:35 p.m. ET, on truTV.

Arizona vs. Akron Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Game time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Arizona vs. Akron Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (74.8%)

To help you make an informed wager on Arizona-Akron outing (in which Arizona is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 167.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Arizona vs. Akron: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Akron has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Arizona covers the spread when it is a 14.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Akron covers as an underdog of 14.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Zips' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 7-7-0 ATS on their home court and 6-6-0 on the road.

Arizona vs. Akron: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been victorious in 17, or 70.8%, of the 24 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -1493 or better on the moneyline.

Akron has a 1-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Zips have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +870 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 93.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Akron Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona outscores opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 81.7 per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 72.4 per outing to rank 195th in college basketball) and has a +316 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Love's 16.6 points per game lead Arizona and are 148th in the country.

Akron has a +344 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. It is putting up 84.6 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and is giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 253rd in college basketball.

Nate Johnson's team-leading 14.0 points per game rank him 377th in the nation.

The Wildcats rank 16th in the country at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.4 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka is 74th in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Zips win the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. They record 35.4 rebounds per game, 26th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.2.

James Okonkwo tops the team with 7.2 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball).

Arizona's 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 91st in college basketball.

The Zips rank 31st in college basketball averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 103rd, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

