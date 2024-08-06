2024 Arizona State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Arizona State Sun Devils own a record of 2-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Arizona State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Wyoming Aug. 31 W 48-7 Sun Devils (-6.5) 47.5 2 Mississippi State Sept. 7 W 30-23 Sun Devils (-5.5) 58.5 3 @ Texas State Sept. 12 - Sun Devils (-1.5) 58.5 4 @ Texas Tech Sept. 21 - - - 6 Kansas Oct. 5 - - - 7 Utah Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Cincinnati Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Arizona State Last Game

The Sun Devils defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 30-23 in their most recent outing. In that game against the Bulldogs, Sam Leavitt had 69 yards on 10-of-20 passing (50.0%) for the Devils, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In the ground game, Cameron Skattebo took 33 carries for 262 yards (7.9 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 35 yards in the passing game. Xavier Guillory accumulated two catches for 14 yards (7.0 per catch) against the Bulldogs.

Arizona State Betting Insights

Arizona State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

