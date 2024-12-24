Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Running back Antonio Gibson has a matchup against the 17th-ranked run defense in the league (124.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Gibson's next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Gibson vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.60

35.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.38

9.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibson is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player (195th overall), posting 67.9 total fantasy points (4.5 per game).

During his last three games, Gibson has delivered 22.2 total fantasy points (7.4 per game), rushing the ball 24 times for 123 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 39 yards on four receptions (four targets).

Gibson has put up 28.7 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 172 yards and scoring one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 55 yards on six grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Gibson's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (12.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Antonio Gibson's matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 8 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.6 fantasy points. He rushed for six yards on five carries on the day.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Chargers have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chargers this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chargers this year.

