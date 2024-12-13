Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will take on the 18th-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (121.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Gibson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Gibson vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.0

4.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.95

22.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.53

7.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

Gibson has put up 57.9 fantasy points in 2024 (4.5 per game), which ranks him 47th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 199 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Gibson has generated 18.7 fantasy points (6.2 per game) as he's rushed for 111 yards and scored one touchdown on 17 attempts.

Gibson has totaled 22.4 fantasy points (4.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 136 yards with one touchdown on 23 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 28 yards on three receptions (four targets).

The peak of Gibson's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (12.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Antonio Gibson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the New York Jets, rushing five times for six yards (0.6 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Four players have run for more than one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

