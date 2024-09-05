Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

New England Patriots RB Antonio Gibson will take on the team with last season's 26th-ranked rushing defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (126.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Gibson worth considering for his next game against the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Gibson vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.36

6.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.37

36.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.38

14.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Gibson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Gibson picked up 79.4 fantasy points (5.0 per game) -- 44th at his position, 178th in the NFL.

Gibson picked up 11.5 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 13 yards; 5 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 10 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 16 versus the New York Jets -- Gibson picked up 9.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Gibson posted a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 3 carries, 9 yards.

Gibson collected 0.4 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 17 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Last season, Cincinnati allowed four quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Bengals last year.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Through the air, the Bengals didn't allow more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Cincinnati gave up over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Bengals last season, 20 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Cincinnati last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Bengals allowed five players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

One player rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Bengals last year.

