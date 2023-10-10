Anthony Richardson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Quarterback Anthony Richardson faces a matchup against the 27th-ranked passing defense in the league (262.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Richardson for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Richardson vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.71

16.71 Projected Passing Yards: 195.98

195.98 Projected Passing TDs: 0.97

0.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.88

51.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Richardson Fantasy Performance

Richardson is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 29th overall, as he has put up 72.6 total fantasy points (18.2 per game).

In his last three games, Richardson has put up 51.7 fantasy points (17.2 per game), completing 26-of-47 throws for 354 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 96 rushing yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Richardson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, as he tallied 29.6 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Anthony Richardson's matchup against the Tennessee Titans last week was his worst of the season, as he put up 4.4 fantasy points. He threw for 98 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Jacksonville has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

