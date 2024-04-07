Angels vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (6-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-3)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | LAA: (-100)

BOS: (-118) | LAA: (-100) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chase Silseth (Angels) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (1-0) to the mound, while Chase Silseth will take the ball for the Angels. Houck helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Houck's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Silseth has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels have always been the moneyline underdog when Silseth starts this season.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (51.6%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -118 favorite on the road.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -170.

Red Sox versus Angels on April 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Boston has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -118 or better.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in four of nine chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 6-3-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Angels have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Angels have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has nine hits and an OBP of .500, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average and a slugging percentage of .840.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 19th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Jarren Duran has hit one homers this season while driving in five runs. He's batting .378 this season and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .439.

He is 13th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging in the major leagues.

Duran has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .571 with a home run and five RBI.

Rafael Devers has collected six base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Triston Casas has been key for Boston with seven hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has two doubles, three home runs and a walk while hitting .273. He's slugging .606 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 129th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Logan O'Hoppe's 10 hits, .500 OBP and .667 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .417.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Mike Trout is batting .233 with three home runs and three walks.

Nolan Schanuel has a home run and eight walks while hitting .136.

Red Sox vs Angels Head to Head

4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2022: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/7/2022: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2022: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/5/2022: 8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

