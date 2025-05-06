Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Angels vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (13-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-18)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and SN1

Angels vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-108) | TOR: (-108)

LAA: (-108) | TOR: (-108) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152)

LAA: +1.5 (-184) | TOR: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-0, 2.67 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 3.98 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.98 ERA). Anderson and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Anderson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Berrios starts, the Blue Jays are 5-2-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record in Berrios' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.4%)

Angels vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -108 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Blue Jays Spread

Angels versus Blue Jays on May 6 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Angels vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-4 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 33 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 12-21-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 43.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-13).

Toronto has a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 33 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-18-1).

The Blue Jays have a 21-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 63.6% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .320, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .360. He's batting .243 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 90th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Logan O'Hoppe leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (27) this season. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the majors.

Jorge Soler has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.282/.432.

Joseph Ward has six home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .176 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .273 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is 50th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Guerrero hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Bo Bichette's .384 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

George Springer has totaled 29 hits with a .416 on-base percentage, leading the Blue Jays in both categories.

Andres Gimenez is batting .190 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

