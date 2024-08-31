Amon-Ra St. Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Amon-Ra St. Brown put up 211.9 fantasy points last season, third among all NFL wide receivers. The Detroit Lions WR is currently the fifth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 211.9 29 3 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 199.1 49 5

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Game-by-Game

St. Brown accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- eight catches, 156 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 13.1 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 8.2 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 10.6 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 11.6 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 18.4 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 10.2 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 10.8 9 6 108 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions threw the ball on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how St. Brown's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 164 119 1515 10 23 Sam LaPorta 120 86 889 10 15 Kalif Raymond 44 35 489 1 4 Jameson Williams 42 24 354 2 2

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.