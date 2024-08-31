Amon-Ra St. Brown 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Amon-Ra St. Brown put up 211.9 fantasy points last season, third among all NFL wide receivers. The Detroit Lions WR is currently the fifth-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Amon-Ra St. Brown Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at St. Brown's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|211.9
|29
|3
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|199.1
|49
|5
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Game-by-Game
St. Brown accumulated 22.5 fantasy points -- eight catches, 156 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|13.1
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|8.2
|7
|6
|102
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|10.6
|12
|9
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|11.6
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|18.4
|15
|12
|124
|1
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|10.2
|19
|13
|102
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|10.8
|9
|6
|108
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Other Lions Receivers
The Lions threw the ball on 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how St. Brown's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|164
|119
|1515
|10
|23
|Sam LaPorta
|120
|86
|889
|10
|15
|Kalif Raymond
|44
|35
|489
|1
|4
|Jameson Williams
|42
|24
|354
|2
|2
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.