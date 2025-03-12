American vs Navy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament Championship

The No. 2 seed American Eagles (21-12, 13-5 Patriot League) and the No. 5 Navy Midshipmen (15-18, 10-8 Patriot League) will face off to decide the Patriot League champion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

American vs. Navy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Bender Arena

American vs. Navy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: American win (63.8%)

If you are planning on making a wager on American-Navy contest (in which American is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 130.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

American vs. Navy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

American has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Navy has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

American (4-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Navy (10-5) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Eagles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 15 opportunities in road games.

The Midshipmen have been better against the spread on the road (11-5-0) than at home (6-7-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, American is 10-9-0 this year.

Navy's Patriot League record against the spread is 12-7-0.

American vs. Navy: Moneyline Betting Stats

American has won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Eagles have won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Navy has gone 6-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.6% of those games).

The Midshipmen have gone 2-8 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (20%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that American has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

American vs. Navy Head-to-Head Comparison

American averages 68.5 points per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (58th in college basketball). It has a +25 scoring differential overall.

Matt Rogers leads American, putting up 16.8 points per game (129th in the nation).

Navy outscores opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 71.4 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and giving up 70.3 per outing, 126th in college basketball) and has a +36 scoring differential.

Navy's leading scorer, Austin Benigni, ranks 51st in the country, scoring 18.8 points per game.

The Eagles pull down 28.2 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per contest to their opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.0 boards per game.

Lincoln Ball tops the Eagles with 5.8 rebounds per game (367th in college basketball action).

The Midshipmen average 32.9 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Aidan Kehoe leads the Midshipmen with 9.0 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball).

American's 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 176th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 222nd in college basketball.

The Midshipmen rank 197th in college basketball averaging 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 178th, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!