Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will meet the Washington Commanders and their 27th-ranked rushing defense (136.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Kamara a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Kamara vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.49

63.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.70

31.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Kamara Fantasy Performance

Kamara has put up 184.3 fantasy points in 2024 (14.2 per game), which ranks him eighth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 27 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Kamara has generated 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game) as he's rushed for 223 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 56 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 64 yards on 13 catches (15 targets).

Kamara has delivered 61.1 total fantasy points (12.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 102 times for 433 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 178 yards on 24 receptions (30 targets).

The high point of Kamara's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, as he tallied 42.0 fantasy points by hauling in two passes (on three targets) for 65 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alvin Kamara delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (2.4 points) in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, rushing for 10 yards on seven carries with six catches for 14 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Four players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

