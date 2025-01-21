Alabama vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-3, 3-2 SEC) in SEC action at Coleman Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (75.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on Alabama-Vanderbilt outing (in which Alabama is an 11.5-point favorite and the total is set at 168.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Vanderbilt has covered 12 times in 18 games with a spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have a worse record against the spread at home (4-4-0) than they do on the road (4-2-0).

Last year, the Commodores were 7-11-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Alabama's record against the spread in conference games is 4-1-0.

Vanderbilt has posted two SEC wins against the spread this season.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 8-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -800 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt has won two of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Commodores have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +540 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 88.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game with a +214 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.2 points per game (first in college basketball) and gives up 78.3 per outing (328th in college basketball).

Mark Sears ranks 34th in college basketball with a team-high 18.9 points per game.

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game, with a +257 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) and gives up 67.8 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Jason Edwards' 17.2 points per game paces Vanderbilt and ranks 103rd in college basketball.

The 40.7 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank third in college basketball, and are 8.3 more than the 32.4 their opponents grab per outing.

Grant Nelson paces the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball play).

The Commodores pull down 31.9 rebounds per game (222nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Devin is 91st in college basketball with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Commodores.

Alabama ranks 43rd in college basketball with 103.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 136th in college basketball defensively with 89.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Commodores' 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 86.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

