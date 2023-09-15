Alabama vs South Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the South Florida Bulls.

Alabama vs South Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-10000) | South Florida: (+3000)

Alabama vs South Florida Betting Trends

Alabama has posted one win against the spread this year.

Alabama has covered every time (1-0) as a 33.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Every Alabama game has hit the over this season.

South Florida has no wins against the spread this year.

South Florida and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Alabama vs South Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (98.5%)

Alabama vs South Florida Point Spread

South Florida is listed as an underdog by 33.5 points (-105 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Alabama vs South Florida Over/Under

Alabama versus South Florida, on September 16, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Alabama vs South Florida Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Alabama vs. South Florida reveal Alabama as the favorite (-10000) and South Florida as the underdog (+3000).

Alabama vs. South Florida Points Insights

The Crimson Tide's average implied point total last season was 4.7 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (42.3 implied points on average compared to 47 implied points in this game).

Last season, Alabama outscored its implied point total for this matchup (47) six times.

The average implied point total last season for the Bulls (38.8) is 24.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (14).

