Alabama vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 15

The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (3-0), winners of three straight as well.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Arena: Mackey Arena

Alabama vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Purdue win (67.3%)

Before you decide to wager on Alabama-Purdue matchup (in which Alabama is a 2.5-point favorite and the total is set at 163.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

Alabama vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama put together a 21-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Purdue went 22-17-0 ATS last year.

Alabama (18-9) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 2.5 points or more last season (66.7%) than Purdue (1-1) did as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Crimson Tide did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

The Boilermakers had the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (8-8-0 record) and on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Alabama vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama won 22 of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (84.6%).

The Crimson Tide had a record of 22-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -134 or shorter (84.6%).

Purdue was an underdog three times last season and won twice.

The Boilermakers played as an underdog of +112 or more once last season and lost that game.

Alabama has a 57.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Alabama vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

The Boilermakers won the rebound battle by 11.1 boards on average. They collected 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 26.6 per contest.

The Boilermakers averaged 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and allowed 88.8 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

