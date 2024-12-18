Alabama vs North Dakota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-8) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) on December 18, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Arena: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Alabama vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (89.7%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Wednesday's Alabama-North Dakota spread (Alabama -25.5) or over/under (167.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

North Dakota has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Against the spread last season, the Crimson Tide performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Fightin' Hawks had a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-6-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).

Alabama vs. North Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win six times (75%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

North Dakota has won three of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

The Fightin' Hawks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama's +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.6 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per contest (317th in college basketball).

Mark Sears ranks 84th in college basketball with a team-high 17.5 points per game.

North Dakota puts up 71.6 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per contest (310th in college basketball). It has a -68 scoring differential and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Treysen Eaglestaff's 18.6 points per game leads North Dakota and ranks 46th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. They are grabbing 40.3 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4 per outing.

Grant Nelson tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball play).

The Fightin' Hawks are 60th in the nation at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 32.8 their opponents average.

Amar Kuljuhovic is 192nd in the country with 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the Fightin' Hawks.

Alabama averages 103 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and gives up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

The Fightin' Hawks rank 309th in college basketball averaging 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 303rd, allowing 96.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!