Alabama vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-10, 10-8 SEC) will play in the SEC tournament against the No. 3 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 13-5 SEC) on Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Alabama vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (61%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's Alabama-Kentucky spread (Alabama -5.5) or total (179.5 points).

Alabama vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky has covered 16 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Kentucky is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 10-9 ATS record Alabama racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (8-4-0).

This season, the Wildcats are 10-8-0 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Alabama is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in SEC action, Kentucky is 10-9-0 this year.

Alabama vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (79.2%) in those games.

The Crimson Tide have a mark of 16-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -230 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-4).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, the Wildcats have a record of 4-1 (80%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 69.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game with a +313 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.2 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 81.1 per outing (355th in college basketball).

Mark Sears' 19.2 points per game lead Alabama and are 36th in college basketball.

Kentucky's +274 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 77.2 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh is ranked 155th in the country with a team-high 16.5 points per game.

The 39.5 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank second in the country, and are 6.7 more than the 32.8 their opponents pull down per outing.

Grant Nelson is 68th in college basketball action with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats grab 34.6 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while conceding 31.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Amari Williams is 45th in college basketball with 8.5 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Alabama ranks 20th in college basketball by averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 169th in college basketball, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats' 106.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 95.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 246th in college basketball.

