Alabama vs Kent State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-2), winners of three straight as well.

Alabama vs. Kent State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Kent State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (92.6%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Alabama-Kent State contest (in which Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 154.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Alabama vs. Kent State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Kent State has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 20.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Kent State covers as an underdog of 20.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Crimson Tide did a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) last season than they did in road affairs (5-5-0).

Last year, the Golden Flashes were 3-10-0 at home against the spread (.231 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-9-0 ATS (.308).

Alabama vs. Kent State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win seven times (77.8%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have not lost in three games this year when favored by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

Kent State has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Golden Flashes have played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 97.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama vs. Kent State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama has a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. It is putting up 89.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is allowing 78.9 per outing to rank 328th in college basketball.

Mark Sears' team-leading 18 points per game ranks 68th in college basketball.

Kent State puts up 69.7 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per outing (12th in college basketball). It has a +95 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.5 points per game.

VonCameron Davis' team-leading 14.9 points per game rank him 264th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. They are pulling down 40.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.3 per contest.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 8.3 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball action).

The Golden Flashes win the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. They collect 32.8 rebounds per game, 196th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6.

Cli'Ron Hornbeak leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball).

Alabama scores 103.5 points per 100 possessions (53rd in college basketball), while giving up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

The Golden Flashes score 95.1 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball), while allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

