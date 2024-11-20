Alabama vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 20

The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-0) on November 20, 2024 at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Alabama vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (56.5%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Alabama-Illinois spread (Alabama -8.5) or over/under (167.5 points).

Alabama vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama put together a 21-16-0 ATS record last year.

Illinois covered 23 times in 38 games with a spread last year.

Alabama (12-5) covered a higher percentage of games when it was favored by 8.5 points or more last season (70.6%) than Illinois (1-1) did as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

When playing at home last season, the Crimson Tide sported a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Fighting Illini had a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Alabama vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama went 22-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 84.6% of those games).

The Crimson Tide had a record of 15-1 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -385 or shorter (93.8%).

Last season, Illinois was the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

The Fighting Illini played as an underdog of +300 or more once last season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Alabama's implied win probability is 79.4%.

Alabama vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

The Fighting Illini won the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. They recorded 37.4 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 29.8 per contest.

The Fighting Illini's 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 18th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 131st in college basketball.

