Alabama vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (27-8) or the No. 6 BYU Cougars (26-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 7:09 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Alabama vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 27, 2025

7:09 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Alabama vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (59.6%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Alabama-BYU spread (Alabama -5.5) or over/under (176.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered 20 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

BYU has covered 21 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, BYU is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 12-10 ATS record Alabama puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Crimson Tide own a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they do on the road (8-4-0).

The Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (10-6-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Alabama vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has won in 22, or 81.5%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 19 of 21 games when listed as at least -225 or better on the moneyline.

BYU is 6-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Cougars have gone 2-2 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (50%).

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama has a +343 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 90.8 points per game to rank first in college basketball and is giving up 81 per outing to rank 356th in college basketball.

Mark Sears' team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 57th in college basketball.

BYU's +344 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Richie Saunders leads BYU, putting up 16.3 points per game (164th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide rank second in the nation at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 32.9 their opponents average.

Grant Nelson tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball play).

The Cougars record 33.5 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) while conceding 27.5 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by six boards per game.

Keba Keita's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 67th in college basketball.

Alabama ranks 21st in college basketball by averaging 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 168th in college basketball, allowing 93.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Cougars rank 17th in college basketball with 105 points scored per 100 possessions, and 145th defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

