Alabama vs Arkansas State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 8

The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at Coleman Coliseum on November 8, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (93.6%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Alabama-Arkansas State spread (Alabama -22.5) or total (167.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Arkansas State went 22-11-0 ATS last season.

Alabama covered the spread when it was a 22.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time last season. That's less often than Arkansas State covered as an underdog of 22.5 or more (33.3%).

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Red Wolves performed better at home (10-3-0) than on the road (9-6-0) last year.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama was the moneyline favorite 26 total times last season. It went 22-4 in those games.

The Crimson Tide won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4545 or shorter.

Arkansas State was an underdog 14 times last season and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Red Wolves played as an underdog of +1600 or more once last season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Alabama a 97.8% chance to win.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Red Wolves pulled down 35.4 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

The Red Wolves ranked 86th in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 283rd in college basketball defensively with 96.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

