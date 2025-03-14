Alabama State vs Grambling Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Alabama State Hornets (17-15, 12-6 SWAC) and the No. 8 seed Grambling Tigers (12-21, 7-11 SWAC) will try to move on in the SWAC tournament on Friday as they square off at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama State vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Alabama State vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama State win (59.6%)

Before placing a bet on Friday's Alabama State-Grambling spread (Alabama State -2.5) or total (129.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama State vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama State has covered 13 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Grambling has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Grambling is 9-6 against the spread compared to the 5-11 ATS record Alabama State racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Hornets have performed worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

Against the spread, the Tigers have had better results away (8-8-0) than at home (2-8-0).

Alabama State's record against the spread in conference games is 8-11-0.

Grambling's SWAC record against the spread is 7-13-0.

Alabama State vs. Grambling: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (70.6%) in those games.

This season, the Hornets have been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or shorter on the moneyline.

Grambling has gone 2-13 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 13.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Tigers have a record of 2-10 (16.7%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama State has a 60.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Alabama State vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama State has a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 74.2 points per game to rank 165th in college basketball and is allowing 73.1 per outing to rank 215th in college basketball.

Amarr Knox's 14.8 points per game lead Alabama State and rank 284th in college basketball.

Grambling has a -28 scoring differential, putting up 66.9 points per game (334th in college basketball) and allowing 67.8 (58th in college basketball).

Kintavious Dozier leads Grambling, scoring 12.1 points per game (671st in college basketball).

The Hornets lose the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.7 per outing.

Antonio Madlock averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 181st in college basketball) to lead the Hornets.

The Tigers average 31.0 rebounds per game (238th in college basketball) while conceding 32.2 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

P.J. Eason tops the Tigers with 5.9 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball).

Alabama State averages 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (233rd in college basketball), and gives up 92.4 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 324th in college basketball with 89.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 97th defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!