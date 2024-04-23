AL Rookie of the Year Odds: Colton Cowser Surprises as Early Favorite

The 2024 MLB season is closing in on its first month being complete, and we've already seen major movement in award markets.

As with any market, the odds are going to change a handful of times throughout a 162-game season. But perhaps no market has experienced as much change as the American League Rookie of the Year odds, which have seen a name seemingly come out of nowhere to take the top spot while a previous favorite continues to drop.

The campaign is still in the early stages, meaning that this can change dramatically in a month's time like it already has.

Let's dive into the AL Rookie of the Year odds via the MLB odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player AL Rookie of the Year Odds Colton Cowser +195 Evan Carter +310 Wyatt Langford +420 Jackson Holliday +850 Junior Caminero +2500 Heston Kjerstad +3000 Cedanne Rafaela +3000 View Full Table

No one expected it, but Colton Cowser is the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year after an unbelievable start to his season.

Cowser has been the rookie worth talking about on the Baltimore Orioles . While he's still hitting seventh most games for the O's, he's doing the damage that makes him a feared bat.

Through 21 games this season, Cowser is hitting a stunning .364 with an extremely high .506 wOBA. His expected wOBA (xwOBA) sits at .417. Even if he begins to regress, which should be expected for the surprise rookie.

The 37.1% hard-hit rate and 37.8% flyball rate are the numbers to really love when it comes to Cowser. It's the ability to drive the ball at such a high rate that sets him up for success. Cowser has seemingly checked off everything with 6 home runs, 10 runs scored, 17 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases. The .436 ISO and ..800 SLG are just perfect to add on top of an incredible start to his season.

For what it's worth, Cowser entered Opening Day with +2500 odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year. In less than a month, his odds have dwindled down to +195.

Evan Carter entered the season as the favorite for this award and rightfully remains in the conversation -- even with his slower start.

The Texas Rangers were lifted in a big way in the postseason with the play of Carter, who broke out on the biggest stage. He hasn't been able to recapture the magic to start the season, however, and it's why he's gone from the favorite for the AL Rookie of the Year to trailing Cowser -- with that distance becoming larger and larger every game.

Carter is going to have to find it soon to make himself part of this conversation. In his first 20 games, Carter has a .211 batting average, .328 wOBA, .197 ISO, 3 home runs, and 7 RBIs.

It hasn't been all too impressive, but it's so early in the season that he's certainly still in the conversation. If he begins to turn a corner soon, this could be the best odds to get Carter at all season.

Another Texas Ranger makes his way into the top AL Rookie of the Year odds as Wyatt Langford is right behind his teammate.

Langford didn't take much time to get to the majors after being drafted as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He hasn't been able to thrive in the majors so far, which is what leaves him looking up in the market.

Per FanGraphs' prospect report, Langford has a 70/70 raw power grade, but the 35/70 grade is clearly winning out with the designated hitter having zero home runs to his name. Langford is instead only hitting .241 with a miserable .274 wOBA.

A good sign to look towards for Langford is that he is hitting the ball in the air with a 44.6% flyball rate, but he isn't driving the ball as much as you'd hope for with a 32.3% hard-hit rate.

Ultimately for Langford, he's still adjusting to major league pitching as many rookies often do. He isn't showing signs of turning things around any time soon to take the AL Rookie of the Year, but he has a role in a good lineup. That can do a lot of work for him as the season progresses.

At the start of the 2024 MLB season, it was a shock when the Baltimore Orioles decided to send Jackson Holliday down to AAA. Based on his first handful of games in MLB, it's starting to look like the right choice.

Through the first nine games of Holliday's career, the middle infielder has not been able to figure it out at the plate. He's currently hitting .033 with a .094 OBP and .072 wOBA. Holliday has 1 total hit in 30 at-bats, showing clear struggles at the top level.

MLB.com's top ranked prospect still has a bright career ahead of him as nine games won't be what defines him. That being said, he is on the road to being demoted back to AAA to find his confidence if this continues, which will really hurt any chance of him competing for the AL Rookie of the Year this season.

Holliday's odds sit at +850, but they may get even longer if he doesn't turn it around immediately. It's best to stay away from now -- especially with his teammate Cowser doing most of the damage of the Orioles' newcomers.

