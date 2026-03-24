AL MVP Odds for 2026: Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. Lead the Pack

The MLB season starts this week.

Heading into the campaign, let's dive into the American League MVP odds for 2026.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB MVP Betting: AL MVP Odds

Full MLB MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League MVP 2026 American League MVP 2026 Aaron Judge +185 Bobby Witt Jr. +450 Cal Raleigh +700 Julio Rodriguez +1200 Nick Kurtz +1500 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +1600 Jose Ramirez +1600 Gunnar Henderson +1700 Roman Anthony +2000 Junior Caminero +2700 Pete Alonso +3000 Corey Seager +3000 Yordan Alvarez +3500 Wyatt Langford +4000 Tarik Skubal +4000 Jeremy Pena +8000 George Springer +8000 Mike Trout +8000 Riley Greene +8000 Byron Buxton +8000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.