AL Cy Young Odds for 2026: Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet the Early Favorites

The MLB season starts this week.

Heading into the campaign, let's dive into the American League Cy Young odds for 2026.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL Cy Young odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

MLB Cy Young Odds 2026: American League

Full MLB Cy Young odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

American League Cy Young 2026 American League Cy Young 2026 Tarik Skubal +240 Garrett Crochet +350 Cole Ragans +1200 Hunter Brown +1200 Max Fried +1300 Jacob deGrom +1400 Bryan Woo +1700 Logan Gilbert +1800 Framber Valdez +1800 George Kirby +2000 Dylan Cease +2500 Joe Ryan +3000 Gavin Williams +3500 Ranger Suarez +3500 Kyle Bradish +4000 Kevin Gausman +4000 Sonny Gray +4000 MacKenzie Gore +4000 Nathan Eovaldi +4500 Trevor Rogers +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.