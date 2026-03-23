AL Central Odds for 2026: Tigers, Guardians and Royals Set to Battle It Out

The MLB season starts this week.

Heading into the campaign, let's dive into the division winner betting odds for 2026.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the AL Central odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

American League Central Division Odds

Team Odds Detroit Tigers +110 Kansas City Royals +220 Cleveland Guardians +430 Minnesota Twins +900 Chicago White Sox +2200

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Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.