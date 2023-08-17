FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Akron Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Akron Zips have produced a record of 1-5. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Akron 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TempleSeptember 2L 24-21Owls (-9.5)55.5
2Morgan StateSeptember 9W 24-21--
3@ KentuckySeptember 16L 35-3Wildcats (-25.5)48.5
4@ IndianaSeptember 23L 29-27Hoosiers (-16.5)46.5
5BuffaloSeptember 30L 13-10Zips (-2.5)53.5
6Northern IllinoisOctober 7L 55-14Huskies (-4.5)41.5
7@ Central MichiganOctober 14-Chippewas (-9.5)43.5
View Full Table

Akron Last Game

The Zips get ready for their next game following a 55-14 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies in their most recent game. Tahj Bullock threw for 146 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 19-of-34 passing (55.9%) for the Zips in that game versus the Huskies. He also tacked on 21 carries for 41 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Lorenzo Lingard rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries (4.1 yards per carry), adding three receptions for 32 yards. T.J. Banks led the receiving charge against the Huskies, hauling in four passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Akron Betting Insights

  • Akron has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
