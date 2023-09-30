Air Force vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the San Diego State Aztecs.

Air Force vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Air Force: -10.5 (-105) | San Diego State: +10.5 (-115) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs San Diego State Betting Trends

Air Force has posted two wins against the spread this year.

All two of Air Force's games have hit the over this season.

San Diego State is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

As a 10.5-point underdog or greater, San Diego State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

San Diego State has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Air Force vs San Diego State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (84.2%)

Air Force vs San Diego State Point Spread

San Diego State is the underdog by 10.5 points against Air Force. San Diego State is -105 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -115.

Air Force vs San Diego State Over/Under

Air Force versus San Diego State, on September 30, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Air Force vs San Diego State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Air Force vs. San Diego State reveal Air Force as the favorite (-410) and San Diego State as the underdog (+315).

Air Force vs. San Diego State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Air Force 34.8 46 12.8 13 45.5 2 4 San Diego State 21.2 85 27.2 108 48.3 2 5

