AI Picks Every Game of the 2026 World Cup

From group stage to the final in New York/New Jersey, our AI has analyzed squad depth, form, historical tournament data, and head-to-head records to predict every single match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — including the winner, Golden Boot, and all major awards.
The 2026 World Cup features 48 teams across 12 groups of 4. The top 2 from each group advance, plus 8 best third-place finishers — 32 teams total proceed to the Round of 32. Below are AI picks for every group. Bold = AI predicted group advance.
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇲🇽Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|7
|🇰🇷South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇿🇦South Africa
|0
|1
|2
|1
|🇨🇿Czechia
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇨🇦Canada
|2
|1
|0
|7
|🇨🇭Switzerland
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇧🇦Bosnia-Herz.
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇶🇦Qatar
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇧🇷Brazil
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇲🇦Morocco
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🏴Scotland
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇭🇹Haiti
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇺🇸USA
|2
|1
|0
|7
|🇹🇷Türkiye
|1
|1
|1
|4
|🇵🇾Paraguay
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇦🇺Australia
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇩🇪Germany
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇨🇮Ivory Coast
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇪🇨Ecuador
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇨🇼Curaçao
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇳🇱Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|7
|🇯🇵Japan
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇸🇪Sweden
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇹🇳Tunisia
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇧🇪Belgium
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇪🇬Egypt
|1
|1
|1
|4
|🇮🇷Iran
|0
|2
|1
|2
|🇳🇿New Zealand
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇪🇸Spain
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇺🇾Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇨🇻Cape Verde
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇸🇦Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇫🇷France
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇳🇴Norway
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇸🇳Senegal
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇮🇶Iraq
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇦🇷Argentina
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇦🇹Austria
|1
|1
|1
|4
|🇩🇿Algeria
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇯🇴Jordan
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🇵🇹Portugal
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇨🇴Colombia
|2
|0
|1
|6
|🇨🇩DR Congo
|1
|0
|2
|3
|🇺🇿Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|🏴England
|3
|0
|0
|9
|🇭🇷Croatia
|1
|1
|1
|4
|🇬🇭Ghana
|0
|2
|1
|2
|🇵🇦Panama
|0
|1
|2
|1
📊 Group Stage Analysis
Group of Death: Group F (Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia) — Japan have knocked out Germany and Spain in consecutive World Cups making them a genuine threat to the Dutch. Group I (France, Senegal, Norway) is trickier than expected — Haaland's Norway are dangerous and Senegal are African champions. Group L (England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama) is a 2018 semifinal rematch with England as heavy favorites but Croatia always dangerous. Group K (Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan) features two genuine contenders in Portugal and Colombia. The USA in Group D are well-placed as hosts — Paraguay and Australia are beatable, Türkiye are the only real threat. Morocco in Group C face Brazil — a rematch of their stunning 2022 quarterfinal.
🇫🇷 France WIN
2 – 1
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇦🇷 Argentina WIN
2 – 1
🇪🇸 Spain
⚡ Semifinal Breakdown
France vs Brazil (2-1): The best game of the tournament. Vinicius Jr. opens the scoring with a devastating first-half run. Mbappé equalises from the spot and then produces a moment of individual brilliance — cutting inside two defenders and curling the winner into the far corner on 78 minutes. Brazil are heartbroken. Argentina vs Spain (2-1): Yamal vs the world champion-mentality of Argentina. Messi, in what may be his final World Cup match, delivers a masterclass in positioning and vision — setting up both goals. Spain's pressure is relentless but Argentina's defensive block holds. Lamine Yamal wins the individual battle; Argentina win the match.
3rd Place Match
🇧🇷 Brazil WIN
3 – 1
🇪🇸 Spain
Brazil finish third in a vibrant attacking showcase. Vinicius Jr. is irrepressible, scoring twice and setting up Rodrygo for the third. Spain's Yamal scores a consolation but can't drag his side back. Brazil leave North America with bronze and the neutral's hearts — but the weight of five World Cup titles demands nothing less than gold next time.