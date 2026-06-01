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AI Picks Every Game of the 2026 World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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AI Picks Every Game of the 2026 World Cup
AI Picks Every 2026 World Cup Game: Full Bracket, Winner & Player Awards | FanDuel Research

From group stage to the final in New York/New Jersey, our AI has analyzed squad depth, form, historical tournament data, and head-to-head records to predict every single match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup — including the winner, Golden Boot, and all major awards.

📋 In This Article

Methodology: These predictions combine AI analysis of FIFA world rankings, recent international form (last 24 months), squad age profiles, tournament experience, and historical World Cup performance patterns. All picks represent AI-generated analysis for entertainment and betting research purposes. Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change.
🏅

AI Award Predictions

🥇
Golden Boot
KYLIAN MBAPPÉ
🇫🇷 France
+600 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Projected 7+ goals. Tournament favorite and France's penalty taker — the most complete attacking package in the field.
Golden Ball (MVP)
KYLIAN MBAPPÉ
🇫🇷 France
If France win, the Golden Ball is Mbappé's to lose. Driving force from group play through the final — and the motivation of a World Cup winner's medal will bring the best out of him.
🧤
Golden Glove
MIKE MAIGNAN
🇫🇷 France
Outstanding reflexes and command of his area. France's defensive stability will be built around him.
🌟
Best Young Player
LAMINE YAMAL
🇪🇸 Spain
At just 18, Yamal is already one of the most exciting players in world football. Spain's tournament run will showcase him on the biggest stage.
🎖️
Silver Boot
HARRY KANE
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
+700 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Group L gives England easy early games — Kane should bank goals against Panama and Ghana before the knockout rounds.
🥉
Bronze Boot
VINICIUS JR.
🇧🇷 Brazil
Brazil's most electric attacking threat. Projected to reach the semifinals — enough games to pile up goals on the biggest stage.
🏟️
Best XI — GK
MIKE MAIGNAN
🇫🇷 France
Best shot-stopper in the field.
🏟️
Best XI — Defender
VIRGIL VAN DIJK
🇳🇱 Netherlands
Commanding presence — World Cup swan song performance projected.
🎯 2026 World Cup Winner Odds — FanDuel Sportsbook
Spain
+450
France
+500
England
+600
Brazil
+800
Argentina
+800
Germany
+1400
Portugal
+1600
Netherlands
+2000
1

Group Stage Predictions

The 2026 World Cup features 48 teams across 12 groups of 4. The top 2 from each group advance, plus 8 best third-place finishers — 32 teams total proceed to the Round of 32. Below are AI picks for every group. Bold = AI predicted group advance.
Group A — Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia Host: Mexico
TeamWDLPts
🇲🇽Mexico2107
🇰🇷South Korea2016
🇿🇦South Africa0121
🇨🇿Czechia0030
Group B — Canada, Bosnia-Herz., Qatar, Switzerland Host: Canada
TeamWDLPts
🇨🇦Canada2107
🇨🇭Switzerland2016
🇧🇦Bosnia-Herz.1023
🇶🇦Qatar0121
Group C — Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland
TeamWDLPts
🇧🇷Brazil3009
🇲🇦Morocco2016
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scotland1023
🇭🇹Haiti0030
Group D — USA, Paraguay, Australia, Türkiye Host: USA
TeamWDLPts
🇺🇸USA2107
🇹🇷Türkiye1114
🇵🇾Paraguay1023
🇦🇺Australia0030
Group E — Germany, Curaçao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
TeamWDLPts
🇩🇪Germany3009
🇨🇮Ivory Coast2016
🇪🇨Ecuador1023
🇨🇼Curaçao0030
Group F — Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
TeamWDLPts
🇳🇱Netherlands2107
🇯🇵Japan2016
🇸🇪Sweden1023
🇹🇳Tunisia0121
Group G — Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
TeamWDLPts
🇧🇪Belgium3009
🇪🇬Egypt1114
🇮🇷Iran0212
🇳🇿New Zealand0121
Group H — Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
TeamWDLPts
🇪🇸Spain3009
🇺🇾Uruguay2016
🇨🇻Cape Verde1023
🇸🇦Saudi Arabia0030
Group I — France, Senegal, Iraq, Norway
TeamWDLPts
🇫🇷France3009
🇳🇴Norway2016
🇸🇳Senegal1023
🇮🇶Iraq0030
Group J — Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
TeamWDLPts
🇦🇷Argentina3009
🇦🇹Austria1114
🇩🇿Algeria1023
🇯🇴Jordan0121
Group K — Portugal, DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia
TeamWDLPts
🇵🇹Portugal3009
🇨🇴Colombia2016
🇨🇩DR Congo1023
🇺🇿Uzbekistan0030
Group L — England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
TeamWDLPts
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England3009
🇭🇷Croatia1114
🇬🇭Ghana0212
🇵🇦Panama0121

📊 Group Stage Analysis

Group of Death: Group F (Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia) — Japan have knocked out Germany and Spain in consecutive World Cups making them a genuine threat to the Dutch. Group I (France, Senegal, Norway) is trickier than expected — Haaland's Norway are dangerous and Senegal are African champions. Group L (England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama) is a 2018 semifinal rematch with England as heavy favorites but Croatia always dangerous. Group K (Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan) features two genuine contenders in Portugal and Colombia. The USA in Group D are well-placed as hosts — Paraguay and Australia are beatable, Türkiye are the only real threat. Morocco in Group C face Brazil — a rematch of their stunning 2022 quarterfinal.

2

AI Knockout Bracket

⚡ 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP — AI PREDICTED BRACKET
RD OF 32
🇫🇷 France
🇨🇦 Canada
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇲🇽 Mexico
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇺🇸 USA
🇵🇹 Portugal
🇳🇱 Netherlands
🇦🇷 Argentina
🇧🇪 Belgium
🇩🇪 Germany
🇪🇸 Spain
🇫🇷 France
🇨🇴 Colombia
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇲🇦 Morocco
QF
🇫🇷 France
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇵🇹 Portugal
🇦🇷 Argentina
🇩🇪 Germany
🇪🇸 Spain
🇳🇱 Netherlands
SEMI
🇫🇷 France
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇦🇷 Argentina
🇪🇸 Spain
FINAL
🇫🇷 FRANCE 🏆
🇦🇷 Argentina
3RD PLACE
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇪🇸 Spain
3

Round of 32 — Full Picks

Round of 32
🇫🇷 France WIN
3 – 0
🇳🇴 Norway
🇦🇷 Argentina WIN
2 – 0
🇦🇹 Austria
🇧🇷 Brazil WIN
3 – 1
🇲🇦 Morocco
🇺🇸 USA WIN
2 – 1
🇹🇷 Türkiye
🇩🇪 Germany WIN
3 – 0
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
🇳🇱 Netherlands WIN
2 – 1
🇯🇵 Japan
🇧🇪 Belgium WIN
2 – 0
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇪🇸 Spain WIN
3 – 1
🇺🇾 Uruguay
🇵🇹 Portugal WIN
3 – 0
🇨🇴 Colombia
🇲🇽 Mexico WIN
2 – 1
🇰🇷 South Korea
🇨🇦 Canada WIN
1 – 0
🇨🇭 Switzerland
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England WIN
2 – 0
🇭🇷 Croatia

🔍 Round of 32 Key Picks

Brazil vs Morocco (3-1): A rematch of the 2022 quarterfinal shock. This time Brazil's attack is too much — Vinicius Jr. runs riot. Morocco's resilience earns a consolation but Brazil advance comfortably. USA vs Türkiye (2-1): The most emotionally charged match of the round — 90,000 at SoFi Stadium. Türkiye make it hard but the home crowd drags USA through late. Netherlands vs Japan (2-1): Japan's biggest scalp attempt yet — they come agonizingly close. The Dutch ride Van Dijk's leadership and Gakpo's clinical finishing to survive. Spain vs Uruguay (3-1): Spain's superior technical quality dominates but Uruguay's physicality makes it uncomfortable until Yamal takes over in the second half.

4

Quarterfinal Picks

Quarterfinals
🇫🇷 France WIN
2 – 1
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England
🇧🇷 Brazil WIN
2 – 1
🇵🇹 Portugal
🇦🇷 Argentina WIN
1 – 0
🇩🇪 Germany
🇪🇸 Spain WIN
2 – 1
🇳🇱 Netherlands

🔥 Quarterfinal Analysis

France vs England (2-1): The marquee quarterfinal. Bellingham and Saka cause France real problems but Mbappé's individual quality tips the balance. A late winner from Tchouaméni breaks English hearts again. Brazil vs Portugal (2-1): A CONMEBOL vs Europe heavyweight clash. Vinicius Jr. is unplayable for stretches — Leão matches him but Brazil's squad depth proves the difference in extra time. Argentina vs Germany (1-0): Brutally tight. Enzo Fernández's cultured passing controls the tempo; Germany's press is neutralized by Argentina's positional discipline. A single Álvarez goal settles it. Spain vs Netherlands (2-1): Yamal at his absolute best — two direct contributions, dictating the game with frightening maturity. Van Dijk towers but can't stop the wave.

5

Semifinal Picks

Semifinals
🇫🇷 France WIN
2 – 1
🇧🇷 Brazil
🇦🇷 Argentina WIN
2 – 1
🇪🇸 Spain

⚡ Semifinal Breakdown

France vs Brazil (2-1): The best game of the tournament. Vinicius Jr. opens the scoring with a devastating first-half run. Mbappé equalises from the spot and then produces a moment of individual brilliance — cutting inside two defenders and curling the winner into the far corner on 78 minutes. Brazil are heartbroken. Argentina vs Spain (2-1): Yamal vs the world champion-mentality of Argentina. Messi, in what may be his final World Cup match, delivers a masterclass in positioning and vision — setting up both goals. Spain's pressure is relentless but Argentina's defensive block holds. Lamine Yamal wins the individual battle; Argentina win the match.

3rd Place Match
3rd Place — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ
🇧🇷 Brazil WIN
3 – 1
🇪🇸 Spain
Brazil finish third in a vibrant attacking showcase. Vinicius Jr. is irrepressible, scoring twice and setting up Rodrygo for the third. Spain's Yamal scores a consolation but can't drag his side back. Brazil leave North America with bronze and the neutral's hearts — but the weight of five World Cup titles demands nothing less than gold next time.
6

The Final — France vs Argentina

2026 FIFA World Cup Final · MetLife Stadium · East Rutherford, NJ
FRANCE vs ARGENTINA
🇫🇷 France CHAMPIONS
3 – 2
🇦🇷 Argentina

Match Narrative: A rematch of the greatest World Cup final ever played in 2022, and this one delivers again. Messi starts, defying all fitness doubts. Argentina go ahead through Lautaro Martínez in the 18th minute after a sublime Messi through ball. Mbappé equalises from the penalty spot just before half-time after Tchouaméni is fouled. France go ahead through a Griezmann header on 61 minutes. Messi, who has been everywhere all game, pulls Argentina level at 2-2 in the 79th minute with a curling effort from outside the box that the entire stadium will talk about forever. Then — Mbappé. Collecting a Hernández cross on the left, he dummies one defender, shifts onto his right, and drives the ball low into the bottom corner. 3-2. France are World Champions. The MetLife Stadium erupts.

Mbappé's Final Line: 2 goals, 1 assist, 90 minutes. Tournament total: 7 goals, 4 assists. Unanimous Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner.

🤖 AI World Cup Champion Prediction
🇫🇷
FRANCE
The most complete squad in the tournament, led by the best player in the world at the peak of his powers. France win their third World Cup — and Mbappé finally lifts the one trophy that has eluded him. Final score: France 3–2 Argentina.
💰 Key Betting Angles — FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
France to Win WC
+500
Mbappé Golden Boot
+600
Harry Kane Golden Boot
+700
Haaland Golden Boot
+1400
Messi Golden Boot
+1600
Lamine Yamal Golden Boot
+2000
Spain to Win WC
+450
Argentina to Win WC
+800

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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