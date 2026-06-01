AI Picks Every Game of the 2026 World Cup

Match Narrative: A rematch of the greatest World Cup final ever played in 2022, and this one delivers again. Messi starts, defying all fitness doubts. Argentina go ahead through Lautaro Martínez in the 18th minute after a sublime Messi through ball. Mbappé equalises from the penalty spot just before half-time after Tchouaméni is fouled. France go ahead through a Griezmann header on 61 minutes. Messi, who has been everywhere all game, pulls Argentina level at 2-2 in the 79th minute with a curling effort from outside the box that the entire stadium will talk about forever. Then — Mbappé. Collecting a Hernández cross on the left, he dummies one defender, shifts onto his right, and drives the ball low into the bottom corner. 3-2. France are World Champions. The MetLife Stadium erupts.

Mbappé's Final Line: 2 goals, 1 assist, 90 minutes. Tournament total: 7 goals, 4 assists. Unanimous Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner.