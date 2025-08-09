FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Adam Thielen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Adam Thielen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Adam Thielen picked up 91.5 fantasy points last year, 49th among all NFL wide receivers. The Carolina Panthers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points91.516349
2025 Projected Fantasy Points73.815262

Adam Thielen 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Thielen finished with 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints4.943490
Week 2Chargers2.032200
Week 3@Raiders10.053401
Week 12Chiefs5.743570
Week 13Buccaneers15.9108991
Week 14@Eagles10.21191020
Week 15Cowboys5.175510

Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Thielen's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Adam Thielen624861557
Xavier Legette8449497412
Jalen Coker463247827
David Moore5732351311

Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

