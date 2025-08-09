Adam Thielen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Adam Thielen picked up 91.5 fantasy points last year, 49th among all NFL wide receivers. The Carolina Panthers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|91.5
|163
|49
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|73.8
|152
|62
Adam Thielen 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Thielen finished with 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|4.9
|4
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2.0
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|10.0
|5
|3
|40
|1
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|5.7
|4
|3
|57
|0
|Week 13
|Buccaneers
|15.9
|10
|8
|99
|1
|Week 14
|@Eagles
|10.2
|11
|9
|102
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|5.1
|7
|5
|51
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Thielen's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Adam Thielen
|62
|48
|615
|5
|7
|Xavier Legette
|84
|49
|497
|4
|12
|Jalen Coker
|46
|32
|478
|2
|7
|David Moore
|57
|32
|351
|3
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.