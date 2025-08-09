Adam Thielen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Adam Thielen picked up 91.5 fantasy points last year, 49th among all NFL wide receivers. The Carolina Panthers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Adam Thielen Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Thielen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 91.5 163 49 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 73.8 152 62

Adam Thielen 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Thielen finished with 23.0 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 4.9 4 3 49 0 Week 2 Chargers 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 3 @Raiders 10.0 5 3 40 1 Week 12 Chiefs 5.7 4 3 57 0 Week 13 Buccaneers 15.9 10 8 99 1 Week 14 @Eagles 10.2 11 9 102 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5.1 7 5 51 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Adam Thielen vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked 23rd in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Thielen's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Adam Thielen 62 48 615 5 7 Xavier Legette 84 49 497 4 12 Jalen Coker 46 32 478 2 7 David Moore 57 32 351 3 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.