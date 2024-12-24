Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (229.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Rodgers worth considering for his next game against the Bills? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Rodgers vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 233.30

233.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.28

1.28 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.71

9.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers has put up 231.1 fantasy points in 2024 (15.4 per game), which ranks him 16th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 21 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Rodgers has completed 71-of-111 passes for 884 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 60.5 total fantasy points (20.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 51 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Rodgers has accumulated 1,253 passing yards (114-of-179) with nine TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 90.6 fantasy points (18.1 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 64 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The highlight of Rodgers' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as he put up 30.1 fantasy points by scampering for 45 yards on six attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers' game versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he put up 4.0 fantasy points. He threw for 151 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has conceded over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Bills have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown catch by 24 players this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Bills this season.

