Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones will be up against the 26th-ranked rushing defense of the Chicago Bears (134.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

For more details on Jones, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Jones vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.74

67.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.90

17.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 40th overall, as he has tallied 149.5 total fantasy points (11.5 per game).

During his last three games, Jones has delivered 38.1 total fantasy points (12.7 per game), running the ball 40 times for 201 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 40 yards on eight receptions (10 targets) with one TDs.

Jones has posted 52.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 328 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 72 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 57 yards on 11 grabs (14 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Jones' season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 3, as he posted 20.8 fantasy points by scampering for 102 yards on 19 attempts. In the passing game, he caught five passes on six targets for 46 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, running 15 times for 39 yards, with one reception for four yards as a receiver (4.3 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed seven players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Chicago has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

