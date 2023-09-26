A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (203 yards allowed per game).

With Brown's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Brown vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.70

10.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.21

79.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Brown is currently the 36th-ranked fantasy player (96th overall), tallying 23.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown posted 13.1 fantasy points, recording nine receptions on 14 targets for 131 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Washington has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Commanders this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown against Washington this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

