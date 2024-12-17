A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Washington Commanders and their fourth-ranked pass defense (190.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster?

Brown vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.58

63.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Brown is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (78th overall), posting 124.6 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has produced 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's reeled in 17 passes on 21 targets for 219 yards and one touchdown.

Brown has amassed 51.3 total fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, catching 28 balls (on 36 targets) for 393 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 17.9 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on 10 targets) for 119 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown's matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.6 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 36 yards on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 20 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed four players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

