A.J. Brown Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (277.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Brown vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 81.56

81.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has compiled 96.7 fantasy points in 2024 (12.1 per game), which ranks him 14th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 79 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Brown has compiled 283 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches (22 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 34.3 (11.4 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has ammassed 403 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 46.3 (9.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, when he posted 17.9 fantasy points with five receptions (on 10 targets) for 119 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown let down his fantasy managers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he mustered only 3.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up more than 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Ravens have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this season.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two receiving TDs to six players this year.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Baltimore this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Ravens this year.

