76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

76ers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-49) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-56) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 as 3-point favorites. The Wizards have also lost five games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 230 points.

76ers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3 230 -148 +126

76ers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (66.3%)

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The 76ers are 26-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have played 71 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 42 times out of 71 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 71 opportunities (52.1%).

In home games, Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread (11-23-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-23-0).

At home, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 52.9% of the time (18 of 34 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 63.2% of games (24 of 38).

Washington has performed better against the spread at home (15-20-0) than away (14-21-1) this season.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.3%, 19 of 35) compared to away (50%, 18 of 36).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 26.3 points, 3.3 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Guerschon Yabusele is averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Paul George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards receive 12.7 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gets the Wizards 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Per game, Corey Kispert gives the Wizards 11.6 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.