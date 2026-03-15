76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (36-31) host the Portland Trail Blazers (32-35) after winning three straight home games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 229.5 -255 +210

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (57.9%)

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a record of 36-31-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 67 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 36 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 67 opportunities (52.2%).

Against the spread, Portland has played better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 34 home games, and 16 times in 33 road games.

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (64.7%) than games on the road (42.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 14-20-1 record) than on the road (.562, 18-13-1).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 18 of 35 times at home (51.4%), and 17 of 32 on the road (53.1%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.1 points, 6.9 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Donovan Clingan averages 12 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.3 points for the 76ers, plus 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Dominick Barlow gives the 76ers 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The 76ers get 4.7 points per game from Adem Bona, plus 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Per game, Trendon Watford gets the 76ers 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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