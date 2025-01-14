76ers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

76ers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSOK

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-6) visit Tyrese Maxey (seventh, 25.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (15-22) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSOK. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 12.5 points. The matchup's over/under is set at 218.

76ers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 218 -649 +480

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (64.9%)

76ers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 26-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 14-23-0 this season.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 37 chances this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 18 of 37 set point totals (48.6%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 19 home games, and 12 times in 19 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

Philadelphia has been better against the spread away (10-10-0) than at home (4-13-0) this season.

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 17) than away (11 of 20) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (third in NBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.9 points, 12 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 40.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the 76ers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 16.8 points, 6 boards and 4.7 assists per game from Paul George.

The 76ers are getting 9.9 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

The 76ers get 9.1 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 4.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

