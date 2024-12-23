76ers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

76ers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (15-13) will look to Victor Wembanyama (14th in the league scoring 24.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Tyrese Maxey (11th in the NBA with 25.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-17) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs are 5.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW. The matchup's over/under is 217.5.

76ers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 217.5 -220 +184

76ers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (74.1%)

76ers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a record of 10-16-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 13-15-0 this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 13 times out of 28 chances.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 28 opportunities (53.6%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed worse at home, covering four times in 13 home games, and six times in 13 road games.

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (46.2%) than games on the road (53.8%).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (9-9-0) than away (4-6-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (nine of 18, 50%) than on the road (six of 10, 60%).

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 25.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Paul George is averaging 16 points, 5.1 assists and 5.6 boards.

Jared McCain averages 15.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Spurs Leaders

Wembanyama is averaging 24.7 points, 10 boards and 3.9 assists for the Spurs.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 9.6 points, 4.1 boards and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Julian Champagnie averages 12.4 points, 5 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Stephon Castle gets the Spurs 11.4 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gives the Spurs 12.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.