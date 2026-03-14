76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-31) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (17-49) on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET. The 76ers are favored by 9 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -9 215.5 -429 +340

76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (74.8%)

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 32 times in 66 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nets are 29-34-3 this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 35 times this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 31 times in 66 opportunities (47%).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread at home (14-19-1) than it does on the road (18-13-1).

Looking at over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 34 opportunities this season (52.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 32 opportunities (53.1%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .469 (15-16-1). Away, it is .412 (14-18-2).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, 18 of 32) compared to on the road (38.2%, 13 of 34).

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes averages 13 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 8.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond averages 6.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field.

Adem Bona's numbers on the season are 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 59.9% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 7.1 boards and 3 assists per game. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (fifth in league).

The Nets receive 12 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Nets are getting 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Danny Wolf.

Per game, Terance Mann gets the Nets 7.5 points, 3.2 boards and 3.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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