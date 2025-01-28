76ers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

76ers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) are 4.5-point underdogs against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX. The over/under for the matchup is set at 217.5.

76ers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4.5 217.5 -198 +166

76ers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (65.6%)

76ers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have compiled a 22-20-2 record against the spread this season.

In the 76ers' 44 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 20 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the point total 52.3% of the time (23 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 22 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered nine times in 22 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers have hit the over on the total in the same percentage of home games as road games (45.5%).

This year, Philadelphia is 5-15-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-13-0 ATS (.458).

76ers games have gone above the over/under less often at home (10 times out of 20) than away (13 of 24) this season.

Lakers Leaders

Davis averages 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 7.6 boards and 9 assists per contest, shooting 51% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Max Christie is averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 3.5 boards and 6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples.

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 13.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Paul George gives the 76ers 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists, plus 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The 76ers receive 15.3 points per game from Jared McCain, plus 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

