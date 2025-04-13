76ers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

76ers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and CHSN

The Philadelphia 76ers (24-57) host the Chicago Bulls (38-43) after losing seven home games in a row. The Bulls are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

76ers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -9.5 231.5 -461 +360

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (51.8%)

76ers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 42 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 81 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Bulls' games have gone over the point total.

The 76ers have gone over the point total 58% of the time this season (47 of 81 games with a set point total).

Chicago owns a worse record against the spread at home (21-19-1) than it does in away games (21-17-2).

Looking at over/unders, the Bulls hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 41 opportunities this season (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 12-28-0 record) than on the road (.415, 17-24-0).

Looking at the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 21 of 40 times at home (52.5%), and 26 of 41 on the road (63.4%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.6 points, 10.1 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Coby White is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 8.6 points, 1 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 9.8 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Smith is averaging 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists.

76ers Leaders

Quentin Grimes averages 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Jared Butler's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The 76ers are getting 7.3 points, 2.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Ricky Council IV.

The 76ers get 10.1 points per game from Justin Edwards, plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

