76ers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

76ers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (39-33) are favored by 6.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (29-42) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on CHSN and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

76ers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6.5 237.5 -245 +200

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (68.8%)

76ers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a 35-35-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 33-37-1 this season.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 37 times out of 71 chances.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under 47.9% of the time this season (34 of 71 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 37 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The 76ers have gone over the over/under in 18 of 37 home games (48.6%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 19 of 35 matchups (54.3%).

This season, Chicago is 19-18-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-19-0 ATS (.424).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (39.5%, 15 of 38) than away (57.6%, 19 of 33).

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16 points, 5.7 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Joel Embiid averages 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Dominick Barlow is averaging 8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 boards and 2 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 8.3 boards and 9.1 assists per game. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Tre Jones gives the Bulls 12.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bulls receive 14.7 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bulls are getting 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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