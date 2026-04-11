76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

76ers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-PH

The Milwaukee Bucks (32-49) are heavy underdogs (by 16 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (44-37) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

76ers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -16 227.5 -1205 +750

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (69.1%)

76ers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The 76ers are 39-40-2 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 36-45-0 against the spread this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 38 of 81 set point totals (46.9%).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-18-1) than it has in home games (17-22-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 40 opportunities this season (47.5%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (20-21-0) than on the road (16-24-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.5%, 24 of 41) compared to away (35%, 14 of 40).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made treys.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Dominick Barlow's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Andre Drummond is averaging 6.3 points, 8.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.3 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the Bucks 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is making 44% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13.7 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gets the Bucks 13 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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