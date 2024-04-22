76ers at Knicks Betting Picks for Game 2

The New York Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, gaining a 1-0 lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Knicks are favored to take home Game 2 as the 76ers have a pair of injury concerns.

Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) are questionable, which will of course have a huge impact on this game. What can we expect tonight?

Let's look at the matchup, dig into Embiid and Maxey's status, and highlight a favorable line offered by FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds.

NBA Playoffs Betting

76ers-Knicks Betting Odds

Date and Time: Monday, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Knicks -6 (-108)

Total: 205

Moneyline:

76ers: +188

Knicks: -225

76ers vs. Knicks Advanced Stats Breakdown

76ers: nERD: 58.8 (10th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 116.0 (14th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 113.6 (11th) Pace: 98.1 (18th) Against-the-Spread Record: 48-33-1

Knicks: nERD: 61.3 (7th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.4 (8th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.8 (8th) Pace: 95.7 (30th) Against-the-Spread Record: 44-37-1



76ers vs. Knicks Best Bet

Before we jump into which pick to back, let's look into the injuries of Embiid and Maxey. Embiid continues to deal with a nagging knee injury and even left Game 1 due to the lingering knee problem. He would return for the second half, but Embiid did not look like himself, making only 2 of 11 second-half field goal attempts.

To make matters worse, Maxey suddenly popped up on today's injury report with an illness. Maxey was the bright spot of the series-opening loss, posting 33 points while shooting 53.8% from the floor.

More than likely, Embiid will suit up after returning in Game 2. Maxey's status doesn't seem like a layup after he missed shootaround this morning. If Philly's star guard does play, the illness could still impact his play, and Embiid simply does not look like himself.

In the nightmare scenario that Embiid and/or Maxey do not play, the Sixers are 2-7 with both players out of the lineup this season and 4-8 when Maxey is absent.

Surprisingly, the public is still on Philadelphia's side for the spread as 60% of picks are on the 76ers. After New York won Game 1 by seven while covering the spread, I'm looking for the Knicks to cover once again.

The injuries are the obvious concern, and the spread will likely move if either key player is out. Even if Embiid and Maxey are playing, I'm still confident in this pick.

Neither player would probably look 100% healthy. Plus, the Knicks are simply the better team right now. We saw that in Game 1, for New York corralled a whopping 23 offensive rebounds while cashing in 16 of 35 three-point shots (45.7%).

Each category could be somewhat sustainable for the Knicks in this series. Am I saying that New York will grab 20 offensive boards per game? No, but bear with me.

First off, the 76ers have the third-worst defensive rebounding percentage, and New York has the top offensive rebounding percentage in the Association. Of course, a shaky Embiid likely only makes this even more concerning.

When it comes to the three-ball, the Knicks have shot 44.0% from deep over their past six games. Over 40% of their shots also come from three (11th-highest).

New York's leading scorer Jalen Brunson, who averaged 28.7 points per game (PPG), didn't play well in Game 1, shooting only 30.8% from the field. Keep in mind that Brunson averaged 38.1 PPG over his final seven regular-season games. Things could only get worse for Philadelphia going forward.

I have a hard time seeing Philadelphia having a real chance in Madison Square Garden. I expect the Knicks to win quite comfortably, led by extra possessions and three-point shooting.

