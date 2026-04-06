6 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 4/6/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Strikeout Picks

Shane McClanahan Over 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Cubs

Shane McClanahan - Strikeouts Shane McClanahan Over Apr 6 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite over of the night. McClanahan gets the Cubs at home, and Chicago’s projected lineup still carries enough swing-and-miss to support a strikeout ceiling game. The Cubs also entered the year without Justin Steele, so Tampa should be in position to let McClanahan attack with a lead rather than pitch carefully in a one-run game. At a modest line, this is one of the cleanest strikeout prop bets on the board.

Tanner Bibee Over 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Royals

Tanner Bibee - Strikeouts Tanner Bibee Over Apr 6 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kansas City is a more contact-oriented team than some public bettors think, which may keep this number fair instead of inflated. That is exactly why I like it. Bibee gets the Royals in a low-total home game, and Cleveland already handled Kansas City well in 2025, with the Royals going 5-8 in the season series. If Bibee works six-plus innings, 5-7 strikeouts is very reachable.

Logan Gilbert Over 6.5 Strikeouts vs. Rangers

Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts Logan Gilbert Over Apr 7 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gilbert vs. deGrom is an ace duel, but that does not make the K over a bad bet. In fact, it helps when the game environment is tight and low-scoring, a frontline starter usually gets a longer leash. Gilbert’s combination of command and fastball ride makes him one of the most reliable high-end MLB odds strikeout targets any time he is lined under seven.

Chris Sale Over 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Angels

Chris Sale - Strikeouts Chris Sale Over Apr 7 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sale is always dangerous in the strikeout market because he does not need a perfect outing to get there. The Angels still bring some whiff in the middle of the order, and Atlanta is favored enough that Sale should be able to work aggressively rather than pitch around traffic. On a slate with multiple elite arms, this is still one of the better ceiling overs.

Michael Wacha Under 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Guardians

Michael Wacha - Strikeouts Michael Wacha Under Apr 6 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite under. Cleveland’s lineup is built to stress pitchers with contact and lineup balance, not with empty at-bats. Wacha can absolutely throw a solid real-life game and still finish with only three or four punchouts. Because the total is just 7.5, this projects more as a weak-contact outing than a whiff spike.

Max Scherzer Under 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Dodgers

Max Scherzer - Strikeouts Max Scherzer Under Apr 6 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a pure matchup fade. The Dodgers are one of the few lineups where even a big name can get priced too high. Scherzer is still capable, but Los Angeles’ depth makes it harder to pile up strikeouts without also running a high pitch count. This is the kind of under that works because the opposing lineup is too disciplined and too dangerous to let a veteran coast to seven innings.

Today's best NRFI picks.

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