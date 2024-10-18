5 Highlights From the Tony Bennett Era at Virginia

Tony Bennett shocked the college basketball world this week by announcing his retirement at just 55 years young.

Here's a look at some of his best moments during his 15-year tenure at Virginia.

Best Moments From the Tony Bennett Era

1. Winning the 2019 National Title

One year after the Cavaliers became the first 1 seed to ever lose to a 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Virginia rebounded and won it all for the first time in program history. The 85-77 overtime thriller over Texas Tech was an instant classic and one of the best national title games -- from start to finish -- that college basketball had seen in a long, long time.

2. Beating Purdue in the 2019 Elite Eight

Many people still remember this game more than the dramatic finishes in the 2019 Final Four against both Auburn and Texas Tech. That's for good reason. Kihei Clark's miracle recovery off an offensive rebound and subsequent pass to Mamadi Diakite at the end of regulation allowed Diakite to tie the game and send it to overtime, where Virginia was ultimately victorious. After this win, it truly felt that the Cavaliers had a higher power working in their favor.

3. Winning the ACC Regular-Season title in 2014

The first one is always the sweetest, right? Virginia won at least a share of the ACC regular season title six times during Bennett's tenure, and the group in 2013-14 truly put Charlottesville on the map. The Cavaliers also earned a number-one seed in the NCAA Tournament that season, as well.

4. 31-2

No one talks about this because of what followed in that season's NCAA Tournament, but folks should be reminded that Virginia finished 31-2 prior to March Madness during the 2017-18 season and won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in convincing fashion. The Cavaliers were four games better in the regular season that year than Duke, who finished second in the ACC standings. Remember: The Cavaliers' top NBA prospect --- De'Andre Hunter --- suffered an injury after the ACC Tournament, which kept him out of the lineup for March Madness and the next week's historic upset to UMBC in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

5. The Postgame Interview Following the UMBC Loss in the 2018 NCAA Tournament

We learn more in life from failure than we do success, and no one epitomized that in this big moment more than Bennett. After suffering a 20-point loss to UMBC in what was then the biggest upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament, Bennett displayed eloquence and class in defeat. It's a moment that no one associated with college basketball will ever forget.

