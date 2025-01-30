5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

Who’s ready for a great weekend?

Check below for our list of five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

Florida at Tennessee (Saturday)

Has there ever been an 18-2 team that's received less attention than the Gators? Highly unlikely. Nevertheless, Florida is going to have its work cut out on Saturday as the Vols are coming off back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Auburn. During that span, Tennessee's starting guards -- Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier -- are a combined 6 for 33 from three-point range. It's hard to take Rick Barnes' squad seriously as a deep threat for March until it starts shooting the basketball at a higher rate.

Auburn at Ole Miss (Saturday)

This is a dangerous game for the Tigers, who are 19-1 and clearly trending towards being the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss is quietly 16-5 and has lost several games on the final possession. Chris Beard's team is old, seasoned, and experienced. Just another day in the SEC? You better believe it.

North Carolina at Duke (Saturday)

The first installment this season of college basketball's most fabled rivalry takes place on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The excitement surrounding this game taking place shouldn't take away from the matchup's most pressing storyline: The Tar Heels need this game a lot more than the Blue Devils do. North Carolina is currently 13-9 overall and hovering around the bubble. A win on Saturday in Durham would travel all the way to Selection Sunday.

UConn at Marquette (Saturday)

The two teams that have dominated the Big East over the past few seasons have their first head-to-head meeting on Saturday in Milwaukee. The Huskies have struggled with freshman Liam McNeeley out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, but his eventual return still bodes well for this team's long-term upside. The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, are currently tied for first place in the Big East standings with St. John's. If McNeeley returns on Saturday, it could be the start of something special for UConn. If he doesn't, it's going to be a difficult task for the Huskies to beat Marquette in Milwaukee.

Arkansas at Kentucky (Saturday)

John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena should feature a plethora of emotions. A message to the fans in Lexington: Do not boo your former head coach, who spent 15 years -- from 2009-2024 -- trying to augment Kentucky. As for the game itself, the Wildcats are coming off a performance on Tuesday where they won at Tennessee without two starters -- Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr -- due to injuries. Anything other than a double-digit win for the Wildcats would be a massive surprise.

